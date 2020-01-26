LETTER: America is winning under President Trump
View Comments

LETTER: America is winning under President Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

When one stops to consider all of the fulfilled promises made by President Trump, it's absolutely breathtaking.

Against all odds and the total obstruction of all Democrats, news media, Hollywood, and some establishment Republicans, he has transformed our economy into the envy of the world, scrapped old trade deals that devastated our manufacturing, fixed much of the VA, stopped aggression by North Korea, secured our border, forced NATO to finally pay their fair share, moved our Israeli embassy, raised wages and improved benefits for blue-collar workers, and he's kept many more promises. Democrats have nothing but Venezuela-type promises to offer that only end in disaster.

The choice for president is crystal clear to all walks of life - we are winning with Trump. Loran Joens, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Is city exempt?
Letters

MINI: Is city exempt?

Did I miss somewhere in city ordinances that the city of Sioux City is exempt from having its sidewalks cleared of snow within a certain perio…

LETTER: Taiwan is protected
Letters

LETTER: Taiwan is protected

Marc A. Thiessen's lack of historical knowledge (“Taiwan has never needed U.S. support more than it does today," Jan. 19 Journal Opinion secti…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News