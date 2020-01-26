LETTER: America is winning under President Trump

Against all odds and the total obstruction of all Democrats, news media, Hollywood, and some establishment Republicans, he has transformed our economy into the envy of the world, scrapped old trade deals that devastated our manufacturing, fixed much of the VA, stopped aggression by North Korea, secured our border, forced NATO to finally pay their fair share, moved our Israeli embassy, raised wages and improved benefits for blue-collar workers, and he's kept many more promises. Democrats have nothing but Venezuela-type promises to offer that only end in disaster.