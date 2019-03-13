We all know that not every nation in the world is benevolent, seeking peace and goodwill. There are some very bad actors out there and they would like nothing better than to undermine Western democracies and particularly weaken the United States.
One way to do this is through direct confrontation with an ongoing threat of military action, but there are other ways to do this as well.
Another very effective way is the one the Russians use and now other adversaries are also using.They look for the internal weaknesses in our society and then exploit them through social media to their advantage and our detriment.
In our society, they use the polarizing issues that pit people against one another; all of the hot button issues used to “energize the base” and all of the angry rhetoric that demonizes and undermines our trust in each other, in our government, and in respect for the honor and dignity of those who are different from us.
The way to combat these efforts is to strengthen our society by living up to the best within us as citizens and as we govern. The healthier our society and the more honorable our government the harder it is to undermine our democracy and our way of life.
To do this we need trustworthy, honorable leadership that believes in our government, in our institutions and in our diverse nation. We need an honorable person we can respect and who brings out the best within us. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City