LETTER: America should prioritize funding for its own citizens
LETTER: America should prioritize funding for its own citizens

Letters to the Editor

The recent cold weather was especially harsh in the South where their infrastructure is not designed to handle frigid temperatures. I have family and friends that live in Texas where rolling power outages devastated many communities. Due to COVID restrictions, many homeless shelters stopped taking people leading to senseless deaths.

At the very least, the chances of surviving a COVID infection is 98%. What are the chances of surviving sleeping on the frozen ground? In 2019, the U.S. spent $47 billion dollars for foreign aid. And we can't even help out citizens here? Disgusting. -- Douglas Heeren, Spink, S.D.

