LETTER: Americans need to 'rediscover the value of our freedoms'

In 2018, 2.85 million Americans died, which doesn't include more than one-half a million abortions performed that year. Amid the current COVID-19 panic, where we are obsessed with the daily "body count," it seems that we might want to focus on the epidemic from a different perspective. While the annual death rate is less than 1 percent of the total population in a given year, and that when this year is past we may find that the death rate is effectively unchanged, what about the 99 percent plus who are still alive?

We are familiar with the need to earn a living, but our fixation on death has led to the demise of our ability to do that. Shutting down our country is devastating, while having virtually no statistical effect on the total number of citizens who will have died by the end of the year. Milk and food crops are being destroyed due to lack of ways to process, transport and sell them to a closed society. Soon, escalating demand will cause a huge spike in prices of essential commodities. "Give me liberty or give me death" was a rallying cry at the time of the American revolution. As a result, we are a republic proud of a Constitution which contains the Bill of Rights which has served us well for 230 years. In the matter of a few weeks we have decided that we have a new mantra - "Take our liberties to forestall our inevitable deaths."