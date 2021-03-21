LETTER: Americans want to bring out the best in all of us

The Republican support for Joe McCarthy faded under the competent leadership of President Eisenhower. It was never a part of the Republican household I grew up in where honesty, honor and respect were seen as Republican values.

There have always been differences between our political parties but sometime stronger and more important in our character as a people and as a nation was the true bedrock we lived on, and from, as we overcame our differences, often using them through compromise, to become stronger, better, and the America the rest of the world saw as as a beacon of hope for a better world. A freer, more honorable, just, and fair society where all of the people were treated with the respect and the honor they deserved.

Politics can often be very messy and winning can seem so very important, but if we got off track there were always the steady hands of those in both parties who put the emphasis that the work of each generation to is give the generation to come a better world.

As Americans, we are after more than wealth, more than power, we want good things for all of our people. We want to see the next generation on the shoulders of the present generation reaching ever higher toward a better, safer, fairer and more equitable and just society, slowly and confidently evolving to bring our the best in us for the common good of all. -- Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0