In a capitalist society, one earns his/her way using ambition, skill, knowledge, intelligence and creativity to achieve all one can be. In a socialist society, "sameness" is sought with a "lowest common denominator" of acceptable work ethic. Creativity in a socialist society is rewarded when an individual invents ways to avoid work while receiving the same full benefit doled out to others.
To attain enough work from the populace of a socialist society, the government must have the authority and the means to force people to work. That's why those favoring adoption of a socialist state also demand gun control. It's hard to force people to work if they can shoot back. And given that there are as many firearms in the U.S. as there are people, it's going to be a huge problem for socialists to gain control of our country, just as our founders intended when they imbedded the "right to bear arms" in our Bill of Rights.
It's fascinating to see a score of presidential aspirants - all millionaires or billionaires - tout the changes they want to impose on our country to insure that others will not be able to achieve what those candidates proudly claim to have earned.
Following the secretive process which resulted in our U.S. Constitution, Benjamin Franklin was asked what the Congress had produced. He replied, "A republic - if you can keep it." So I guess we will, in 2020, decide whether to keep that which Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton and Franklin helped to construct or we will trade it for the governmental transformation envisioned by such luminaries as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke. Will we be the U.S.A. or U.S.S.R. (aka United States Socialist Regime)?
As voters, we get to decide, and it's an awesome responsibility, unlike any time in the entire history of our nation. Lon Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa