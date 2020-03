President Trump has announced that he is going to purchase oil because the price is low and he wants to fill up our strategic reserve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only an ignorant fool would purchase oil and store it underground while allowing U.S. companies to continue pumping oil from domestic fracking wells.

It has become apparent why he is the only casino owner who had to file for bankruptcy. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0