During President Trump's recent visit to Japan, there was an attempt to keep the USS John McCain, a guided missile destroyer, out of his sight, according to published reports.
The president denies having anything to do with that, but he said that whoever did was “well-meaning."
A big thank you to the officials who prevented that from happening. As a young man just out of high school in the early 1960s, I like many others proudly and enthusiastically enlisted in the United States Navy for four years. I was assigned two years to each of two different ships. It was a great honor, privilege and experience to serve my country in the U.S. military. I feel that any attempt to conceal the USS John McCain is an insult not only to a great veteran, war hero, senator and person, but an insult to the United States Navy and all who have ever served in it, as well. Calvin D. Kooiker, Le Mars, Iowa