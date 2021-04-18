LETTER: Animal care is a priority on Northwest Iowa turkey farm

As a turkey farmer and mother of three, I am passionate about quality animal care. The goal on our turkey farms is to produce high quality protein, not only for my family, but for our whole country. In addition, I want to raise our kids to learn how to take care of animals, have a good work ethic, and contribute to society.

As we walk into the barns, the temperature is 93 degrees, and our family welcomes the turkeys that have just arrived 24 hours after hatching. We walk the barns every day to find any sick birds and to see how they are acting. If any birds seem ill, we put them in their own separate area with water and feed to provide an area for them to find their feet again and go on to live a healthy, comfort-filled life. My daughters, ages five and seven, give them a sticker for being so brave. (Of course, the stickers get removed once the girls walk on to another pen, but what a great start to animal care for them to learn and practice.)