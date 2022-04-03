LETTER: Animal control vehicles shouldn't use red and blue lights

Why does South Sioux City animal control have red and blue emergency lights on their vehicle? They are not sworn police officers, but merely an independent contractor paid by the city.

I (recently) saw them driving slowly down G street with the red and blue lights on. Cars were pulling over for them and not passing, causing traffic to back up. They pulled into a driveway and turned the lights off. Turns out they were looking for a stray dog. That does not constitute an emergency in my opinion.

I have also witnessed them use the red and blue lights to turn left through a red light at East 29th Street and Highway 77. By doing these things, I believe they are putting the public in danger. For that reason, it is my opinion that they should have only amber lights on their vehicle. That way, they won’t be tempted to think they are better and more important than the rest of the common citizens who have to wait for stoplights to turn green.

Red and blue emergency lights should be reserved for properly trained first responders. Amber lights are just as useful in getting the attention of drivers, but will not cause them to think they need to pull over. -- Tom Bradshaw, South Sioux City

