LETTER: 'Another attempt to deceive the public'
LETTER: 'Another attempt to deceive the public'

Letters to the Editor

An Other Voices editorial published on the July 11 Journal Opinion page and headlined "International students face bombshell" blames President Trump for the decision to end the visas of students at colleges that opt for online learning instead of classroom learning.

The law requires that student visas be approved based on evidence which shows why the student must be physically present in the U.S. When a college makes a decision to shift to online learning, that removes the need for the student to be physically present, which in turn negates the purpose of the visa. This is not malicious on the part of the president as the July 11 editorial implies. The fact that the Trump administration has since rescinded the rule further demonstrates that there was no malicious intent on his part, but rather shows the flexibility required under emergency declarations during a pandemic.

The accusation of maliciousness is just another attempt to deceive the public into thinking Trump is to blame. Who are the real malicious players, Trump or his accusers? Mike Hanlon, Sioux City

