In a Jan. 20 Letter headlined "Steve King's problem is that he knows so little," the writer states: "Steve is apparently unaware that Norway is a highly socialistic country, as is Sweden." As my ancestry is half Swedish, I follow events in that country, especially since the mid-'90s when the popular band ABBA left because of high taxes.
Sweden is not socialistic but is, in fact, highly capitalistic. The government does not own or control the means of production, which is the definition of socialism. In Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea, the government does control all major industry. Sweden, like Norway and Denmark, is a welfare state which promotes citizens' well-being with heavy taxation within a framework of capitalism.
Sweden is strongly free market, has strong labor unions, and does not have a minimum wage. It has a voucher system for school choice. It has an increasing immigrant population with some attendant problems. Again, it is not socialistic, but capitalistic.
Before casting judgment about what any one person, politician or other may or may not know about any given subject, it is best to have one's own facts in order. - Don Schenk, Sioux City