LETTER: Appreciates Journal fact checking at Trump rally

Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Trump and read the headline, I thought, "Oh, shucks, here comes another pro-Trump article." But it wasn't. Writer Jared McNett gave us a "fair and balanced" summary of Trump's speech in Sioux City.

But he also gave a "fact checked" story. For example, he quotes Trump saying that the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, Mike Franken, "is terrible on the Second Amendment." But then McNett points out that Franken is not opposed to citizens owning guns. However, he wants them to have the kind of strict gun use training that the U. S. military provides.

Who could be opposed to that?

Again and again he takes what Trump or Grassley says and fact-checks it.

When Grassley says that the Biden administration gives Iran billions of dollars, McNett fact checks and points out that the Biden administration "was considering unfreezing $1 billion in Iranian funds that the country could use for humanitarian relief."

Some TV stations claim to present "fair and balanced" news reporting, but the Journal actually does it in this article. It's the kind of reporting our nation desperately needs. -- David Schelhaas, Sioux Center, Iowa