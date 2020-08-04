You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Are any of the questions 'very hard'?
View Comments

LETTER: Are any of the questions 'very hard'?

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

We should all find it deeply concerning that the president of the United States — during a global pandemic and economic crisis — is spending so much time boasting about how he "aced" his dementia test. “I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions,” he told Chris Wallace in an interview that aired recently.

Google the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and see if you find any of its questions “very hard." Matt Austin, Orange City, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'What's next?'
Letters

MINI: 'What's next?'

The left's latest scheme is to defund and disband the police. What next? Vigilante cops and kangaroo courts meting out "justice" by community …

LETTER: 'Stunned and dismayed'
Letters

LETTER: 'Stunned and dismayed'

I am stunned and dismayed at what has happened to the cities of Portland and Seattle over the last few weeks and the Democratic mayors and gov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News