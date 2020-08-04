LETTER: Are any of the questions 'very hard'?

We should all find it deeply concerning that the president of the United States — during a global pandemic and economic crisis — is spending so much time boasting about how he "aced" his dementia test. “I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions,” he told Chris Wallace in an interview that aired recently.
Google the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and see if you find any of its questions “very hard." Matt Austin, Orange City, Iowa
