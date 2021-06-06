 Skip to main content
LETTER: Are top officials donating to riverfront redevelopment?
I see that Parks & Recreation and the City of Sioux City is still seeking donations for the Chris Larson Park redevelopment project in the amount of $50,000. I wonder if any of our Council members or mayor, city manager or parks & recreation director have donated themselves?

Also, I wonder if all the "Big Corporate Players" have donated yet? It would seem that such an important project for the future of our Sioux City would be funded effortlessly. Maybe we can use the COVID relief dollars towards this project? -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

