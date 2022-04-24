LETTER: Are we really ready for all electric vehicles?

We recently took students to Des Moines which is a little over 200 miles and a travel time of at least 3 1/2 hours one way. Our current bus can go to Des Moines and back on a single tank of diesel, which takes about 10 minutes to fill up.

If we had an electric bus we would have at least 4 hours down time to charge the batteries during the trip. Does anyone know where we could stop to get a fast charge for the bus? How would you like to be the adult chaperone with a bus load of kids waiting over 4 hours just to charge the bus up to continue the trip? Then add 7 more hours of travel time. Are we really ready for all electric vehicles? -- Roger Wilson, Moville, Iowa