LETTER: Arendt warned against totalitarianism

Oct. 14 was the birthday of Hannah Arendt, born in 1906, a German-born American political philosopher. She was considered to be the most important political thinker of the 20th century. One of her best observations was "Totalitarianism can flourish where people systematically refuse to engage with reality, and are ready to replace reason with outright fiction."

When national media outlets pick and choose which stories to cover and which to ignore based on a self serving narrative intended to benefit their political candidate of choice, it's no wonder many Americans are left floundering into a created false sense of normalcy. The current stories concerning candidate Joe Biden's son are just another example of targeted censorship by moneyed interests. I doubt Edward R. Murrow or Walter Cronkite would have played such political games. Douglas Heeren, Spink, SD