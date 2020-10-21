 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Arendt warned against totalitarianism
View Comments

LETTER: Arendt warned against totalitarianism

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Oct. 14 was the birthday of Hannah Arendt, born in 1906, a German-born American political philosopher. She was considered to be the most important political thinker of the 20th century. One of her best observations was "Totalitarianism can flourish where people systematically refuse to engage with reality, and are ready to replace reason with outright fiction."

When national media outlets pick and choose which stories to cover and which to ignore based on a self serving narrative intended to benefit their political candidate of choice, it's no wonder many Americans are left floundering into a created false sense of normalcy. The current stories concerning candidate Joe Biden's son are just another example of targeted censorship by moneyed interests. I doubt Edward R. Murrow or Walter Cronkite would have played such political games. Douglas Heeren, Spink, SD

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: What a waste
Letters

MINI: What a waste

After spending nearly $400 million on the "new" section of Interstate 29, let me be the first to say - it looks like a poorly worked on patchw…

MINI: Nobel Prize
Letters

MINI: Nobel Prize

Time to bestow the Nobel Prize in Medicine to the Donald for finding cure to the China virus. David Harris, Sioux City

MINI: Apologies
Letters

MINI: Apologies

Someone needs to apologize to Amy Coney Barrett on behalf of REAL America for the immature way she was treated by the Democrats at her hearing…

MINI: Totalitarian coercion
Letters

MINI: Totalitarian coercion

Trump won't virtually debate because the moderator would shut his mic off! He even said it himself on FOX. Proof he doesn't believe in our Rep…

MINI: Backup plan
Letters

MINI: Backup plan

The Republican backup plan if Joe Biden wins is clear: Be patriotic, support our President, military, and law enforcement, and continue to wor…

MINI: Socialized Medicine
Letters

MINI: Socialized Medicine

The president and Congress have government run health care. I don't know of any that opt out or complain about this socialized medicine. Don't…

MINI: Thank you
Letters

MINI: Thank you

I'd like to give a shout out of gratitude to the Sergeant Bluff police officers. Thank you for watching over our community and your timely ser…

MINI: Just wait
Letters

MINI: Just wait

Biden said we don't deserve to know what he will do about packing the Supreme Court until after the election -- Nancy Pelosi said we must pass…

MINI: Blame game
Letters

MINI: Blame game

The Republicans say the Democrats will pack the courts... But that is what they're doing now. It's hypocrisy and always blame the other guy. G…

MINI: Do the right thing
Letters

MINI: Do the right thing

How tragic. Gov. Reynolds refuses to mandate masks, fails to restrict large gatherings and claims she doesn't know what is going on in Northwe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News