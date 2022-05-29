LETTER: Ask Congress to pass more gun regulations

Today, for the first time ever, I received three emails from a weapons dealer wanting to ship me pistols, military rifles, or assault weapons along with accessories and ammunition. Shortly after receiving the third email the news broke about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which sickened me as it should all other citizens of this country.

Shame on legislatures which pass laws that allow more guns to be carried on the streets without licenses, permits, and/or background checks. And shame on governors who sign these laws. If Congress doesn't take control of this problem NOW we have elected federal officials who don't care or aren't thinking people.

I understand that the Constitution allows arms for a "well regulated militia" but there certainly must be a middle ground that will prevent or reverse the flood of weapons in this country. Please put pressure on your senator or representative to take action, even at the peril of the wrath of the NRA. After all, there are things more important than raising money for another election campaign. -- Michael Potash, Sioux City

