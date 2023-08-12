Governor Reynolds recently praised Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird for filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration's EPA. Reynolds is the same Governor who used her hand-picked Legislature and veto power to stop former Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller from filing similar lawsuits against the then Trump administration and eventually forced him to have to ask her permission before filing future lawsuits or briefs in support of others' filings. This leads me to the question does Brenna Bird have to ask permission before filing lawsuits, or was that just for the Democratic Attorney General?