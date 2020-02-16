LETTER: Atmosphere in Washington: 'Alarming'

The atmosphere now permeating our nation’s capital is alarming.

What kind of parent would consider the current occupant of the White House a role model for a child? Resorting to curses, name-calling, mocking and outright lying to gain power; viciously attacking anyone who dares to disagree with him; spouting baseless allegations against prospective Latino immigrants who simply seek a better life; disputing the religious values of opponents; demonizing a courageous man who, knowing it would cost him, voted his conscience; trying to lessen a political ally’s sentence. This kind of behavior should be unacceptable in any civilized society. To describe himself as “the chosen one” is simply blasphemy.

And yet, he continues to draw hollow laughter and raucous cheers when he exacts vengeance on and makes cruel and hateful comments about those who refuse to bend to his will. If this is the sort of behavior we can expect from our future leaders, than I fear we’ll lose our collective soul. I will quote Mark 8:36: “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” This applies to any righteous people: Christian, Muslim, atheist, or otherwise. It applies to humanity.

We need to assert ourselves as decent human beings before our nation falls under the shadow of a tyrannical regime. Joan Wendl Thomas, Le Mars, Iowa

