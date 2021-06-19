LETTER: B.J. Thomas death brings back memories of Sioux City

The recent death of B. J. Thomas brought back a cascade of memories from my 21 years in Sioux City. Thomas was the hit line singer for a benefit for the Cancer Center. When he sang "Rain Drops Keep Falling On My Head" at the Orpheum, the audience went wild with joy. I still have a photo on my desk with Thomas along with the Cancer Center doctors.

The Don Imus show at the Convention Center brought a mixed response. Several doctors threatened not to send me patients if I participated. Imus contributed the proceeds of his radio show to the Cancer Center. The money went to keep the center a cutting-edge facility. As far as Imus' racism, I thought that the person without sin should cast the first stone.

Long before my time, The Ink Spots performed to an all-white crowd at the Orpheum. The group had to stay in private homes. I could relate because my family lived in a motel along I-29. One of the Ink Spots had a near fatal heart attack. Fortunately, the doctors and nurses at the Catholic hospital did not see skin color.

The Cancer Center was the dream of my partner, Dr. Joe Washburn. He also dreamed of electronic medical systems, which today we take for granted in our medical system in Wisconsin. When I view patient records from across the state, I think of Joe Washburn and Sioux City and their gracious kind people. -- Leon B McNealy, MA, MS, MD, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

