LETTER: Back the American Jobs Plan to upgrade infrastructure

The American Society of Civil Engineers has been issuing reports on our nation’s infrastructure since 1998. Not once have schools, roads, drinking water, dams received a “grade” above C -. In the US, one of the richest nations in the world, our “GPA” for all categories assessed since 1998 has been D to D+.

In Iowa, there is an estimated $499 million gap in what schools need for maintenance and improvements. 29% of our major roads are in poor or mediocre condition and 15% of our rural roads are in poor condition. Our bridges get a D+. Waterways and ports on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers contribute $4+billion to our state’s economy and an estimated 26,000 jobs, yet the aging locks & dams are 30 years past their intended design life.

We all know if problems aren’t addressed, they won’t get better on their own. Just as the leak in your roof will get worse if left unattended, the same applies to our nation’s infrastructure. As issues go unaddressed year after year, the estimated cost to improve increases, from 1.3 Trillion in 2001 up to 4.59T in 2017. We need to act now. It is time for the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes and invest in strengthening our communities. We can then make these investments to improve our lives and the lives of our children. Call Sens. Ernst and Grassley and tell them to vote for Iowans and vote for the American Jobs Plan. -- Barb Wheelock, Ames, Iowa