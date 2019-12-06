LETTER: 'Be brave, voters ...'

The suspense is building. How are things going to come out in this crucial election of 2020?

Will the Democrats select a candidate favorable to most voters or will the wayward party select someone who is chomping at the bit to spend our money? Could socialism be acceptable to this country? Maybe, for a short while. Will the emphasis on government spending lead to a tax revolt?

On the other side, will Donald Trump make it to the election without being destroyed by the Dems' vendetta? Is our electorate still after putting our country first? Or is it time for change before the job is done?

Be brave, voters, as you will hear, read and see a lot of undigestible stuff this next year. To make the time go quicker, keep in mind after this one we'll have at least one and one half years before it starts again. Robert Moor, Sioux City

