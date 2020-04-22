LETTER: Because of abortion, he 'can no more support the Democrat Party'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While I have many reservations on Donald Trump continuing as our president in the upcoming 2020 election, I have even greater reservations on electing any Democrat, especially Joe Biden, who is a hypocrite as a Catholic who supports abortion.

Many years ago, I changed from being a supporter of the Republican Party because I did not approve of George W. Bush and his destructive policies. As a registered Democrat, I unfortunately turned a blind eye to their pro-choice, pro-abortion policy.

No more. With numerous laws in states like New York which protects abortion of babies up until the end of pregnancy, I can no more support the Democrat Party. I am therefore now a registered Republican. Life is sacred and taking the lives of innocent babies at any stage of pregnancy is unfathomable. Donald Trump is pro life and is enacting policies which I feel eventually will overturn Roe v. Wade and defund the evil abortion practices of Planned Parenthood (the only thing they plan for parents is abortion).

Support pro life. While at last count 153,000 have died from the terrible COVID-19 virus and this is tragic,over 12,500,000 babies have been aborted already worldwide today and the number is rapidly rising. When will the unnecessary killing of babies be stopped? Carl Hardy, Sioux City

