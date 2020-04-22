LETTER: Because of abortion, he 'can no more support the Democrat Party'
View Comments

LETTER: Because of abortion, he 'can no more support the Democrat Party'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

While I have many reservations on Donald Trump continuing as our president in the upcoming 2020 election, I have even greater reservations on electing any Democrat, especially Joe Biden, who is a hypocrite as a Catholic who supports abortion.

Many years ago, I changed from being a supporter of the Republican Party because I did not approve of George W. Bush and his destructive policies. As a registered Democrat, I unfortunately turned a blind eye to their pro-choice, pro-abortion policy.

No more. With numerous laws in states like New York which protects abortion of babies up until the end of pregnancy, I can no more support the Democrat Party. I am therefore now a registered Republican. Life is sacred and taking the lives of innocent babies at any stage of pregnancy is unfathomable. Donald Trump is pro life and is enacting policies which I feel eventually will overturn Roe v. Wade and defund the evil abortion practices of Planned Parenthood (the only thing they plan for parents is abortion).

Support pro life. While at last count 153,000 have died from the terrible COVID-19 virus and this is tragic,over 12,500,000 babies have been aborted already worldwide today and the number is rapidly rising. When will the unnecessary killing of babies be stopped? Carl Hardy, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Enough'
Letters

MINI: 'Enough'

When a reporter continued to ask the president about his total authority at Monday's press briefing, he finally got tired and said, "Enough." …

MINI: From day one ...
Letters

MINI: From day one ...

Two things from President Trump's first day in office: His impeachment began and he warned the American people about China.

MINI: 'Typical Republican math'
Letters

MINI: 'Typical Republican math'

In response to the April 8 Mini Editorial: Comparing NYC’s 26,403 people/square mile with Iowa’s average of 56 is typical Republican math. It …

MINI: 'Comforting to know'
Letters

MINI: 'Comforting to know'

With all the changes we've had to make in our lives, it's comforting to know that every morning I will still find my paper on the front porch.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News