LETTER: Beef producers help sustain the environment

As a 4th generation Iowa cattle feeder, Beef Month in May seems an opportune time to share some great facts about beef - an environmentally-friendly protein.

Despite the headlines, cattle farming over the years is a story of sustainability in agriculture. Did you know in the last 30 years beef production in the United States has increased 18 percent, while per-unit emissions have fallen more than 8 percent?

Not only that, but waste in the United States is a large contributor of greenhouse gas. Cattle do their part to help minimize this impact by eating plant materials that cannot be digested by the human stomach. Cattle “upcycle” this waste into the nutrient-dense protein that helps fuel our bodies. My 4-H members actually learned a bit about this at a recent meeting.

Cattle are also raised on lands unsuitable for growing crops. The forages they graze on help keep carbon trapped beneath the soil. Some area farmers are also planting cover crops -- grasses that blanket farm fields in the winter months to keep soil and nutrients in place -- for cattle to eat. That’s a win for carbon sequestration and water quality.

This is cause for celebration. I hope you will join me in celebrating Beef Month in May by grilling up a juicy steak or burger, knowing it was raised sustainably by farmers like my family and me, who put care of animals and the environment side by side. It is a win-win for all of us. -- Sharyl Bruning, Mapleton, Iowa

