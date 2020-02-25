LETTER: Better solutions needed for management of livestock waste
LETTER: Better solutions needed for management of livestock waste

Letters to the Editor

Reporting in Sunday's Journal Business section on the implications of huge farms should be an Iowa rallying cry. Or a least a wake-up-and-smell-the-manure call.

Iowa can proudly hang its hat being #1 in pork production, #1 in egg production, producing the nation's finest beef, but the story in The Journal reported 80 million Iowa livestock (some surveys indicate far larger numbers) also makes Iowa #1 in waste production. Yup, more manure than our most populous states. The untreated waste production equivalent of about 2,700 people per square mile across Iowa's fruited plain.

The ill-conceived water, soil and air implications of untreated livestock waste from our Iowa home and flowing downstream to the Gulf of Mexico are staggering.

Collaborating with ag producers and all stakeholders, we must seek solutions to manage and mitigate livestock waste in a fashion that better protects our environment, rewards responsible agriculture and punishes the handful of producers having little regard for their neighbors or Iowa's water, soil and air. Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa

