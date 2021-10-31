LETTER: Biden administration fails to comply with border order

Try to wrap your mind around this. Though ordered by the Supreme Court last August, the Biden administration has not yet reinstated the “stay in Mexico” policy of the former Trump administration.

So far this fiscal year, there have been about 1,700,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants at our southern border, the vast majority of which have been admitted with a free pass for a future court date. That essentially represents the population of Des Moines multiplied eight times and consists of incursions from 150 different countries, and the security and medical vetting process has been slim to nonexistent.

By the way, an estimated 45,000 illegal entries “got away” from the official count. Now, there is an estimated caravan of 60,000 more immigrants headed toward our southern border to seek asylum. It’s great to be compassionate, but when do we say, enough is enough? With our national debt well over $21 trillion and rising, how many of these new immigrants will be on welfare at taxpayer expense? How much associated human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal drug flow which our government is facilitating is tolerable? -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa

