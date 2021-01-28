LETTER: Biden blew it in his inaugural address

Let me predicate this by saying I'm an opinionated old man who feels he's been around long enough to deserve to be opinionated. I'm a Democrat living in one of the most Republican areas of our nation. I voted for Biden. I'd like to take this opportunity to let him know that he blew it with his inaugural address.

When I was younger, people were exactly as they are now. There were liberals and there were conservatives. The difference between then and now is that the politicians understood that they weren't going to get everything they wanted and they got together and compromised. That doesn't happen much today. Joe came out and said one of his main objectives was to heal the nation and include everyone, get back to the way it worked when he was younger.

The outgoing president snubbed him. OK. The outgoing vice president, showing great courage, did the right thing. In Biden's address, he failed to show grace and applaud the man for doing that. He also failed to mention and applaud the achievements of the outgoing administration. By doing this, he said one thing, I want to heal the country and bring Red and Blue together but also snubbed half the citizens of this country that didn't vote for him. It came off as if he was rubbing their nose in the fact he won. This won't do what he claims he wants to do. -- David Yeadon, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0