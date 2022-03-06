LETTER: Biden failed to deter Putin from invading Ukraine

Once again, Joe Biden and the western European leaders have failed to learn the painful war lessons of the 20th century and before. Evil, on a national scale, has to be confronted and stood up to early on before it becomes emboldened and wreaks havoc on the world.

Biden and other Democratic leaders should have rallied the United Nations to send in a peace keeping force to Ukraine, six months ago, to take away Putin's excuse of being fearful of Ukrainian "threats." Instead, Biden's inaction gave tacit approval to Putin to do whatever he wanted, rendering the power of America useless. Biden's disastrous "scared rabbit" withdrawal from Afghanistan was the final green light to Putin to start his invasion plans in Ukraine.

Biden's sanctions were way too late to have any deterrent effect to stop Putin. Biden is not a competent, tough-enough, commander-in-chief to use the threat of American military power to stop evil from attacking innocent, peaceful nations. As a final embarrassing insult, Biden has clearly demonstrated that the "Green New Deal" is far more important to him by continuing to buy Russian oil instead of drilling and pumping American oil. Instead, Putin has received billions in American dollars for his oil to fund his ruthless war machine against Ukrainian civilians. -- Tom Anderson, Sioux City

