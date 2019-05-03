Glad to hear that former Vice President Joe Biden has thrown his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election. I feel it will stabilize the Democrats and give them a “sane” but yet “quirky” candidate.
He should outshine the far-out, far-left, candidates who have come out of the woods to vie for the top office in our nation - the socialists, the impeachment flag wavers, abortion promoters, immigrant lovers and the ones who support the Green Deal put forth by the “rookie” House member from New York.
With that said, Joe Biden has no chance against our current president, Donald Trump. Mr. Biden has poor leadership qualities and did not get much done in his eight years as President Obama’s V.P. Obamacare, the new health program that most of the legislators did not read, was the only “Big Deal” put together during his time in office and turned out to be a failure.
Trump has made great improvements in our economy, our job market, our military, war on drugs and international respect from our enemies and allies. He has handled the many natural disasters we have had from floods to tornadoes with great skill.
We all better search our souls when making up our minds when voting in the 2020 election, keeping in mind our deep beliefs concerning the way in which our founders and creator laid out the map for our country’s future, like our theme: In God we trust. David Garrison, Hospers, Iowa