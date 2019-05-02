I applaud the Iowa Legislature for passage of the property tax revenue bill. Finally, the issue of transparency in local government has been addressed. Far too often, when taxpayers have complained about excessive property tax bills, the response from local officials has been that it is the fault of the county assessor or another unit of local government. The city blames the school district and the school district blames the city.
The bottom line is that the property tax bill is a function of both market valuation and the consolidated tax rate. At least now units of government will be forced to have hearings when they continue to escalate their rates and not properly address the need to be more efficient.
The issue is how to address the bills which are due on Oct. 1 and April 1 of every year. The working stiffs and retirees deserve nothing less. Brian Redshaw, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa