LETTER: Bottle bill changes inconvenience consumers

When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for their 5 cents deposit. Well now retailers can now avoid taking containers if they are licensed to prepare ready-to-eat food or are located with a certain distance from a redemption center or mobile redemption center. The distance is 10 miles in counties with 30,000 or more residents and 15 miles for smaller communities.
Beverage distributors pay the 3 cents fee to the redemption centers, up from the previous 1 cents fee. However, beverage distributors get to keep the full 5 cents on each container that isn't redeemed. What a windfall to them.
The original bottle bill was a convenience to consumers. Now the legislation has morphed into a windfall to beverage distributors on unredeemed containers and consumer inconvenience to drive, sometimes up to 15 miles, to a redemption center. -- James Hopkins, Sioux City