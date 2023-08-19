I think that before they mothball the USS Sioux City that the Navy should bring it to the Sioux City riverfront to give our community a chance to say goodbye.

The USS Sioux City is a littoral combat ship, conceived as a small, fast ship, that could maneuver in shallow (littoral) waters. To me, this ship sounds like a vessel that could work its way up the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and be parked on our riverfront.

Tours of the ship could be conducted. Wouldn't this be better than just parking in some harbor out east? Wouldn't it be nice if the tours of the USS Sioux City would include the names of its designers, manufacturer, Naval procurement officers, Sen. Joni Ernst and everyone involved in the expenditure of $362,000,000 for what has become a total waste of money?

If possible, we could park it on shore next to the Sgt. Floyd tugboat. Then comparisons could be made as to duration of use, cost to maintain, and cost of manufacture.

Why does it have to be that all mistakes and wrongdoings in today's culture are quietly moth-balled and easily forgotten? — Donald C Parsons, Sioux City