LETTER: Build Back Better would reduce child hunger

Did you know that millions of children in this country live in households without enough food to support their growth and development? It’s true. Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve seen child hunger in America skyrocket, with 17 million children struggling with hunger – 6 million more than in 2019.

This is unacceptable. Our kids – our future – deserve better.

That’s why we must urge our senators to ensure the child nutrition provisions in the Build Back Better Act are in the final version signed into law. This once-in-a-generation funding would help the millions of children currently going to bed hungry. What could be more important?

As a full time working mother of two, I still have a hard time making ends meet, even with the assistance we so gratefully receive. There are so many others in similar situations who may be just out of reach and need that extra help.

I applaud the House for passing Build Back Better over the first hurdle, but it’s now the Senate’s turn.

Join me and Save the Children Action Network in urging Sens. Grassley and Ernst to prioritize the anti-hunger provisions in the Build Back Better Act that ensure children – no matter where they live –get easy and better access to nutritious foods. Only then can children reach their full potential. And, our future will be all the brighter for it. -- Kashana Gohl, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0