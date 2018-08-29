Enough is enough. An illegal alien allegedly has murdered a sweet, innocent small-town Iowa college girl while she was out jogging.
If President Trump truly wanted to build a wall on our southern border, he would be doing it by now.
Who cannot say that this is a vital national security issue and who cannot say that the best people to defend our national security is the Defense Department?
As I say, if President Trump truly wanted to secure our borders, he would task the Defense Department and specifically the Army Corps of Engineers to build this wall, using Defense Department funding. It is that simple. He does not have to ask Congress for a thing. He just needs to give the order.
How many more need to die?
Come on President Trump, give the order, build the wall. - Mark Solheim, Sioux City