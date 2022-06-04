I’m a business owner in Siouxland. There was an unfortunate occurrence at one of our rental properties, leaving an individual badly hurt and our property damaged. Jacklyn Fox prosecuted the case, which resulted in the defendant going to prison and even paying restitution, which is very rare. I cannot thank Jacklyn Fox enough and give her my highest endorsement for Woodbury County Attorney. She promotes victims’ rights and will advocate for those wronged in our community. Jacklyn has the experience, the motivation to serve, and the relationships that will propel our community forward. Vote Jacklyn Fox on June 7 in the Republican primary for Woodbury County Attorney. -- John Stevens, Sioux City
LETTER: Business owner: Jacklyn Fox promotes victims' rights
