LETTER: Carbon capture and storage is not worth the effort

In a recent column, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra touted the economic benefits to Iowa of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Two companies, Summit and Navigator, propose laying hundreds of miles of pipeline through Northwest Iowa to transport compressed CO2 from sources like ethanol plants to underground storage depots.

Sobering facts to consider: 1) CCS will create jobs, but so will wind and solar industries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that America’s two fastest growing jobs through 2026 will be solar installer and wind technician.

2) Not all ag sectors will benefit from corn grown for ethanol production. Higher demand for corn also means higher prices for cattle feed.

3) Carbon capture is energy-intensive, requiring about 20% of a power plant’s output to compress the CO2 for transport via pipelines to underground storage. This “efficiency” prolongs our transition from fossil fuels until it’s too late for alternative energy sources to save us from calamity.

4) CCS requires massive infusions of taxpayer money and the application of eminent domain. But the huge profits go to investors. That’s public money for private gain.

5) Pipelines leak. CO2 is toxic, as a community in Mississippi learned in 2020. It suffocates people and animals and can contaminate drinking water.

Carbon capture and storage is a complex consideration—not just an economic opportunity with the added questionable benefit of carbon reduction. Visit sierraclub.org/iowa for more information and ways to resist. This must not be a slam dunk for Wall Street and a disaster for us. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

