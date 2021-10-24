 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Carbon capture, storage presents hazards to public

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Capturing and storing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change, has become a hot new topic in Midwest newspapers. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is promoted in agricultural communities as a means of reducing the carbon footprint of ethanol production, aiming to eventually make it a net zero emission fuel.

These reminders to CCS boosters have fallen on deaf ears: 1) CCS requires so much energy to reduce Co2 levels that no appreciable energy savings is achieved. 2) The industry itself admits that 25% of investors’ revenue will come from public investment, while requiring the use of private property through eminent domain. That’s public investment for private gain. 3) The scheme siphons public monies from renewable alternatives in order to allow the fossil fuel industry to continue damaging our planet. Industry response to these arguments is that if we're going to reach net zero emissions by 2050, we must throw every technology at the problem. What’s to lose?

Plenty, if safety is considered. If the pipeline were to rupture, as happened in Mississippi recently, the carbon could suffocate anyone in the surrounding area. A large carbon release would have a devastating impact on water and soil. But Iowa is forging ahead even though independent science is in the infant stages of understanding a potentially lethal technology.

People are also reading…

Iowans must understand the hazards of liquid Co2 before a wholesale adoption goes awry. Safety is more important than the profits of Wall Street-backed corporations. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Just a quick observation

MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…

MINI: Vote for change

MINI: Vote for change

I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…

MINI: Beautiful weather

MINI: Beautiful weather

THE MINI: We’ve been treated to beautiful warm weather the last few days. We hope you were able to get out and enjoy it, with cooler more typi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News