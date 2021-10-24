LETTER: Carbon capture, storage presents hazards to public

Capturing and storing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change, has become a hot new topic in Midwest newspapers. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is promoted in agricultural communities as a means of reducing the carbon footprint of ethanol production, aiming to eventually make it a net zero emission fuel.

These reminders to CCS boosters have fallen on deaf ears: 1) CCS requires so much energy to reduce Co2 levels that no appreciable energy savings is achieved. 2) The industry itself admits that 25% of investors’ revenue will come from public investment, while requiring the use of private property through eminent domain. That’s public investment for private gain. 3) The scheme siphons public monies from renewable alternatives in order to allow the fossil fuel industry to continue damaging our planet. Industry response to these arguments is that if we're going to reach net zero emissions by 2050, we must throw every technology at the problem. What’s to lose?

Plenty, if safety is considered. If the pipeline were to rupture, as happened in Mississippi recently, the carbon could suffocate anyone in the surrounding area. A large carbon release would have a devastating impact on water and soil. But Iowa is forging ahead even though independent science is in the infant stages of understanding a potentially lethal technology.

Iowans must understand the hazards of liquid Co2 before a wholesale adoption goes awry. Safety is more important than the profits of Wall Street-backed corporations. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

