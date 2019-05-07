Supporting vocational and technical education is important for our school district and community. The location and cost to deliver that vocational and technical education and training is equally important.
The Sioux City Community School District has coined the label of “Career Academy” and has constructed facilities at the downtown location of the former JC Penney building to hold a fourth high school. It has a principal and full administrative overhead. Mandatory busing is required for a student to attend a class.
Approximately 25% of the classes held downtown are core required courses of English, geometry, algebra, American history, world history, etc. These core courses do not serve any vocational or technical aspect and are duplicative of those taught at the three main high schools.
The costs of the downtown location continue to escalate, and the district has not examined the cost structure, class size or other financial aspects of delivering this vocational and technical education at the downtown location. How about comparing the per-student cost of downtown vs. cost at the high school? How does the district better use institutions such as WITCC/Morningside/Briar Cliff?
It is three times more expensive to educate a student downtown compared to the respective high school. Further, the lost instructional time and additional costs due to transport back and forth is a material detriment to students and shortchanges their education. The district is robbing “Peter” (forcing larger class sizes at the elementary, middle and high schools, eliminating middle school reading, etc.) to pay “Paul."
Approximately 86% of the classes downtown have an average class size of 10 students. No other building in the district has such metrics. Note that on average, the middle and high schools have between 30 and 35 students per class. Smaller class sizes are desirable, but subsidizing the downtown location resulting in higher class sizes at middle and high schools is just simply wrong. It is not equitable or fair.
The district has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on an “ivory tower” location with ballooning operating and administrative costs. Where is the money coming from? By cutting it from the elementary, middle and high schools.
The method of providing cost-effective vocational and technical training needs to be overhauled. Downtown doesn’t work. The current approach is unsustainable and financially irresponsible. Dan Greenwell, Sioux City