LETTER: Carlin deserves thanks for child care bill

As director of early childhood programming at the Crittenton Center and member of Governor Reynold’s Child Care Task Force, and director of Early Childhood Iowa, we were excited to see Sen. Jim Carlin and members of the Senate Human Resources committee move forward a bill last week, HF 302, that would address the child care cliff effect.

Full-time care in Iowa averages about $10,400 for an infant and $8,600 for a 4-year-old, keeping child care out of reach for many families. Iowa’s Child Care Assistance (CCA) program helps low-wage families pay for child care. However, due to strict cutoffs, a working family could lose assistance abruptly for taking a small raise. This cliff dis-incentivizes parents from becoming economically self-sufficient. HF 302 addresses this by creating a tiered exit strategy where an individual gradually ramps off assistance as they increase their income. We hope to see this continue to move towards the governor’s desk.

Sen. Carlin also indicated support for increasing CCA entrance eligibility in the future, which would get at another major barrier for families to get to work. A family can access CCA as long as their income when they first apply is $31,842 annually for a family of three, among the lowest entrance eligibility limits in the U.S. — and far below what it takes to afford quality care without help.