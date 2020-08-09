LETTER: Cast your ballot in person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats are demanding that the 2020 election take place by mail. I have nothing against the United States Postal Service, but they are overwhelmed already and I cannot begin to tell you how much mail I have lost.

I have had mail delivered to the wrong house with the same number as mine several blocks away. Over the years I have had mail delivered that was shredded and unreadable. I have had mail that took weeks to cross just half of the United States, as if it was being hand-delivered.

With this in mind, do you actually think that I will trust my vote to the mail? Absolutely not. My vote is too important.

Hundreds of thousands of service members have given their lives so that I may exercise my right to vote, and I am not about to take that lightly. Voting in this country is absolutely one of the most important things that you will do.

The vote this year will determine if our Great Republic survives or if Marxists and Communists will take over.

You hold the future of our nation in your hands. Take it seriously. Do as I will do this November - go to the voting precincts, stand in line, and make sure that your vote counts.

Forget about voting by mail. Your vote is too important. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

