LETTER: Celebrity endorsements are driving prices up

It can’t have gone unnoticed to the average consumer that he or she is paying much more for almost everything these days. What with celebrity endorsements for everything from the well known high-end automobile to the sub-shop’s endorsements by not one, but two, seriously overpaid professional athletes, how can prices not escalate? Your products are already household names without paying for that familiar face or that amazing voice.
Here’s an idea: Madison Avenue and ad companies in general, please quit with the costly celebrity endorsements. Your target-consumer could use a little help stretching their hard-earned dollars these days.
Bottom-line matters; it always has. Call me Pollyanna, but it would be nice if your consumer mattered just a little bit, too. -- Diane Baker, Sioux City