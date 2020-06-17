LETTER: Change in actions can produce difference in attitude

As a member of the Jewish community my people’s history makes me understand and support the efforts by the black community to compel us to “get off their necks." The black American community has suffered oppression for hundreds of years including slavery, Jim Crow laws designed to disenfranchise them, lynching, a war on drugs that inordinately targets blacks and subjects them to harsh sentencing that also limits their voting ability, and police brutality that we witness all too often. Some of these tactics, along with expulsion and genocide, have plagued the Jewish people for thousands of years, so I am compelled to speak out.

We are heartened by the actions of some legislatures, including Iowa’s, in taking steps to correct police training, supervision, and disciplinary procedures within local departments, and expand outreach to the black community in hopes that all law enforcement can emulate our outstanding local police and sheriff departments. I call upon all states to take these steps and to review drug enforcement that inordinately targets minority users rather than dealers, change states' prosecution and sentencing to allow judges to exercise judgement rather than requiring them to impose extraordinarily long sentences, and establish guidelines to ensure that people who are simply exercising their First Amendment rights aren’t prohibited from doing so and only people who are destroying property and stealing are restrained and arrested.