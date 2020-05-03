LETTER: Changes needed to 'ensure our health and safety'

There are lots of suspicions about how and where the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, began. Did it escape from a state-run lab? Did it spread through a local market? (Note: You can’t believe anything coming from the Communist Party of China.)
For years, there have been warnings that conditions at both the Wuhan Institute of Virology and China’s “wet markets” were unsafe and could release a deadly pathogen into the world. And yet your tax dollars were being spent at both.
What is a so-called “wet market,” you ask? Well, it’s where living animals—including cats and dogs—are bought, sold and butchered for human consumption in unsanitary conditions.
And despite the worldwide pandemic that has ensued, these wet markets remain open for business in Communist China.
Nearly two decades ago, SARS was believed to have made the leap from animals to humans at a wet market in China. And ever since, scientists have been warning that another, far more virulent virus could be transmitted from wildlife to humans if these wet markets were not shut down.
The Communist nation’s rules for these repulsive markets, of course, are lax and often unenforced or ignored. Live rats, snakes, and other wildlife, including the animals that were the source of SARS, and even recycled lab animals that had been used as subjects by Chinese researchers, have been reported as being bought and sold for food at these markets.
And yet, most pharmaceuticals (medicines we routinely swallow everyday) come from places like India and China.
Let your legislators know we want changes that will ensure our health and safety. Ken Johnson, Sioux City
