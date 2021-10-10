LETTER: Changing Hwy 20/75 interchange would be huge mistake

According to preliminary plans, the Iowa DOT is going to effectively scrap the Hwy 20/75 cloverleaf that is on the east end of Sioux City and replace it with a diamond intersection with 2 stoplights on 20. This would be a huge mistake.

The 3 long curved exit ramps that efficiently and quickly move traffic away from the center of the intersection and from one 4-lane to the other will be eliminated. The huge amount of 75 north to 20 east and west truck traffic will now be dumped onto 20 at a stop light that will probably have at least a 3 minute cycle time, causing long backups waiting for a green.

The 20 west to 75 south and Interstate 29 inside loop will be eliminated and all traffic forced to turn left across the oncoming lane at another stop light causing longer backups. During morning and evening rush hours it could take 10 minutes or longer to get through those red lights and longer during icy, snowy weather. The risk of bad rear end and chain reaction collisions will skyrocket, along with driver frustration. Hundreds if not thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel will be burned more every day than now. If a bad accident happens in the center, the traffic could be backed up for miles.

The present cloverleaf functions just fine and could be much better with a curved exit/on ramp from 20 west to 75 north. Siouxland has to stop this terrible design change now -- Tom Anderson, Sioux City

