LETTER: Changing voting process can be detrimental
LETTER: Changing voting process can be detrimental

Letters to the Editor

I am a retired United Methodist minister and I now live in Ida Grove, Iowa. I am alarmed to have received a mailing from the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State this week telling me that if I intend to vote in the June 2, 2020, primary election that I am required to depart of the usual voting procedures and that I am encouraged to vote by mail.

The legislature did not make any of these changes; it was made by the Secretary of State, all by himself. He has no authority to change our election laws and procedures.

First of all, we have fought long and hard to require voters to present a picture identification before voting. There is no way that picture identifications can be presented when there is voting by mail. Also, we have worked long and hard at finding just the right "voting machine" to replace the old Australian Ballot. We now have such voting machines, and the Iowa Secretary of State is apparently telling us that voting machines will not be used in June.

Now if we have an unlawful voting procedure where no picture identification is required and where ballots are deposited in the US Mail, we are creating a voting system that is ripe for voter fraud. 

If we Iowans insist on departing from the voting procedures that are tried and true, we will probably find ourselves in a similar position that the Iowa Democrats created at the February caucuses when they departed from tried and true caucus procedures. Rev. Morris C. Hurd, Ida Grove, Iowa.

