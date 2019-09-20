I read with much dismay the city's plan to remove the WW II-era chapel from the Sioux Gateway Airport property. Inasmuch as thousands of airmen trained at the Sioux City Army Air Force Base during World War II, one can only guess how many of those young airmen never came home, having died over the skies of Europe or the Pacific - many never to be recovered or brought home. It would be most fitting for the city to create a memorial to all of those greatest-generation guys who trained at SCAAFB, centered around that last structure standing from the WW II years.
That chapel is more than a building. How many very young airmen knelt there, imploring the Almighty to preserve their life as they were about to be deployed? It's a sacred place. It needs to stay right where it's located - as a reminder to us all that freedom does not come without a price. Pete Hittle, Dutchtown, Louisiana (former Sioux City resident)