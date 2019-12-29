LETTER: Character matters

For many of us the evangelical community split over President Trump’s fitness and character is not unlike our own thoughts.

The same words also echo from former Republicans who left the party and see little in the way Trump has taken over the party that appeals to them. Many Independents and Democrats also share these concerns.

There are, of course, those evangelicals, Republicans, Independents and Democrats who overlook his character and fitness for office and say he just needs to keep his mouth shut and we’ll be fine. They say it is the economy that matters, not whether he is a leader whose behavior is an example you would want your children to follow.

Donald Trump shows where we end up when all is fair and anything goes in our efforts to win politically and many are unapologetic about this. In fact they take pride in this type of behavior at his rallies as he shamelessly and wrongfully attacks anyone who stands up to him. Many of us don’t.

His anything-goes attitude and behavior extends to what he does as president. He is a supreme power and all branches of government should work for him. The foundational idea of a balance of power and co-equal branches of government are impediments to him, not protections from a dictatorship.

We need a leader whose character reflects the best within us as an example for all to aspire to and who honors our system of government and a balance of power. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

