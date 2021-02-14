 Skip to main content
LETTER: Charity in speech needed more than unity in U.S.
Letters to the Editor

Unity seems to be the big buzzword these days. However, I think that charity, especially charity in speech, is what we need in this country. So many people get so nasty, especially in regards to politics, and especially our last president. What's worse, however, is that even our current president is not even that charitable, or only so when one agrees with him.

Maybe, if we actually treated each other with dignity and had more charity with our words we wouldn't be in this mess. Even if we see someone as having a wrong opinion, it doesn't mean that they are stupid or evil or subhuman. If anything, better communication might win them over. Unfortunately, I don't know if I have faith in people to do that anymore, but hopefully I am wrong. -- Benjamin Polacek, Sioux City

