LETTER: 'Checks and balances have become just checks'

America was designed by our founders as a system of checks and balances, with Congress controlling the purse, the executive branch allowing us to speak with one voice, and justice to referee. Decades of immigration, both forced and voluntary, have also created a parallel set of checks and balances. Each new wave from another part of the globe pitting those who are already here vs. those who have just arrived. With the balance coming from the excitement, knowledge and energy each new immigrant, and their shared ethnicity, bring to our cultural fabric.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This sometimes violent and chaotic seesaw has mostly served us over the last 200-plus years, allowing us to become the one superpower on the globe. A beacon of light and inspiration to a world thirsty for peace and prosperity. But something is presently wrong. The checks and balances have mostly become just checks. It appears to me that our emphasis is presently on checking the other with a different view and very little about how we balance our society.

How do you balance a society, you ask? It starts with each one of us. We balance our lives. If you think Rachel Maddow is some type of news goddess, please watch the evening news on Fox once a week. If you believe that our current president is truly “draining the swamp," you watch CNN evening news on more than one occasion. Somewhere in the middle is a truth and a set of facts we can agree on. Paul Seaman, Sioux City

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0